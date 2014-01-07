Enel Green Power signs $300 mln loans for Chile, Mexico growth

MILAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Tuesday it had signed two loan agreements with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) for a total of $300 million to help fund investments in Chile and Mexico.

Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy’s biggest utility Enel , said the two loans in Chile and Mexico, for $150 million each, would have five-year maturities.

Enel Green Power, which is committed to diversifying its geographical footprint and technologies to help spread risk, is focusing on the South American market to fuel future growth.