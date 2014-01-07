FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel Green Power signs $300 mln loans for Chile, Mexico growth
January 7, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Enel Green Power signs $300 mln loans for Chile, Mexico growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Tuesday it had signed two loan agreements with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) for a total of $300 million to help fund investments in Chile and Mexico.

Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy’s biggest utility Enel , said the two loans in Chile and Mexico, for $150 million each, would have five-year maturities.

Enel Green Power, which is committed to diversifying its geographical footprint and technologies to help spread risk, is focusing on the South American market to fuel future growth.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

