Italy's Enel Green Power starts building wind farms in Brazil

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power has started building three wind farms in Brazil in a drive to expand in emerging markets.

The new plants will have a total installed capacity of 90 megawatts and will generate about 400 gigawatt hours of power when completed, the company said on Tuesday.

Enel Green Power, controlled by Italian utility Enel , is focused on countries that have clear regulatory frameworks and plentiful renewable resources such as solar and wind power.

It has previously said that it is planning to spend less in Europe, where power demand is stagnating, and invest more in markets such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

The company has 7,600 megawatts of installed capacity in 16 countries, with more than 50 percent generated by wind.

It plans to spend about 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion)worldwide by 2016 to take the group’s installed capacity to 11,400 megawatts. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman)