Enel GP signs renewable power, green certificate accord with Endesa Chile
November 6, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Enel GP signs renewable power, green certificate accord with Endesa Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Endesa Chile to supply renewable energy and sell green certificates.

The long-term contract will last about 20 years for two wind projects and about 25 years for three solar projects, it said.

The contract, which has an overall value of around $2.3 billion, will allow Enel Green Power Chile to develop wind and solar plants with an installed capacity of 307 megawatts at a cost of about $611 million, the company said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

