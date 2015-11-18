FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel approves merger with green subsidiary
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 18, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Enel approves merger with green subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel and its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power said on Wednesday their boards had approved plans to merge the companies to boost growth and generate synergies.

The deal will be carried out through a partial non-proportional spin-off of Enel Green Power (EGP) under which the Italian assets will remain with EGP which will become a fully-owned unit of Enel and be delisted.

EGP shareholders will receive newly issued Enel shares at an exchange ratio of 0.486 Enel shares for each EGP share tendered with no cash adjustment, the companies said.

Enel will issue up to 770.589 million shares, they said.

The deal will be put to shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on Jan. 11 and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
