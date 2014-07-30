Enel Green Power mulling sale of EGP France business

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest renewable company Enel Green Power is mulling the sale of all of its EGP France business because of a lack of critical mass in France, the company said in a slide.

It said the transaction could involve 178 megawatts of operating wind assets and 28 MW of wind assets being built.

In the same slide Enel Green Power also said it was considering the sale of a minority equity interest in its North America portfolio.