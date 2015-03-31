Enel Green Power to sell stake in N. America assets for $440 mln

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel Green Power said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in a newly created company holding its North American renewable assets to GE Energy Financial Services for around $440 million.

The new company, EGPNA Renewable Energy Partners LLC, includes a 560 megawatt portfolio of wind, geothermal, hydropower and solar generation assets in operation as well as a 200 MW wind farm currently under construction, Enel Green Power said in a statement. All assets are based in North America.

Enel Green Power’s North American subsidiary will hold the remaining 51 percent stake. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)