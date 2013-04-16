FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel GP sees 2017 core earnings at 2.5-2.7 bln euros
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 16, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

Enel GP sees 2017 core earnings at 2.5-2.7 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Tuesday it expected its core earnings in 2017 to be around 2.5-2.7 billion euros ($3.27-$3.53 billion).

In a statement on its 2013-2017 business plan, Enel GP confirmed it would post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation this year of around 1.8 billion euros.

The company said it expected to generate cash flow in the 2013-2017 period of 8.4 billion euros which would help fund dividend payments of 1.1 billion euros.

Italian utility Enel, which controls Enel GP, gave some targets for its renewable unit at the time of its business plan in March. ($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.