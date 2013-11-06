FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel Green Power Q3 core earnings rise on North America, Europe
November 6, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Enel Green Power Q3 core earnings rise on North America, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Wednesday it posted an 8.3 percent rise in core earnings in the third quarter, boosted by its business in North America and Europe.

The company, controlled by Italian utility Enel, said in a statement its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at 338 million euros ($455.44 million).

Net profit in the period jumped 142 percent to 138 million euros thanks partly to a capital gain from an asset sale.

Net debt at the end of September was 5.665 billion euros compared to 4.614 billion euros at the end of 2012.

$1 = 0.7421 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

