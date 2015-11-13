UPDATE 1-Enel Green Power swings to Q3 loss after Romania impairment

(Adds detail, background)

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Enel Green Power swung to a net loss of 97 million euros ($105 million) in the third quarter from a 102 million euro profit a year before, hurt by impairment charges on Romanian assets to the tune of 155 million euros.

Core earnings in the period fell 7.3 percent to 392 million euros due to weak performance in Europe, partly offset by growth in Latin America and North America, the biggest renewable energy company in Italy said on Friday.

“The year 2015 is a challenging one for Enel Green Power, which is called upon to contain the contraction in prices in the main European markets,” Enel Green Power said in a statement.

Net debt at the end of September stood at 7.345 billion euros, up from 6.038 billion euros end-December, it said.

The company said it had added more than 1,000 megawatts of new capacity at the end of September from a year earlier to reach an overall installed capacity of 10,600 megawatts.

Enel Green Power, which is 69 percent owned by utility Enel , is looking to expand its business in emerging markets with abundant renewable resources, stable regulation and strong economic growth.

Enel last month flagged plans to acquire the shares it does not already own in its green unit.