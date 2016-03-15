FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy XXI delays interest payment on unit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Energy XXI delays interest payment on unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Energy XXI Ltd said on Tuesday it had delayed paying the interest due on the debt of one of its subsidiaries, as it continues to work with advisers to slash debt.

Energy XXI said it was delaying interest payment due on March 15 on Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc’s debt, commencing a 30-day grace period.

The company, however, paid the interest on the debt of one of its other subsidiaries, EPL Oil and Gas Inc, that was originally due on Feb. 16 and was deferred.

Energy XXI, which owes about $3.3 billion, said in a regulatory filing this month that it may file for bankruptcy if oil prices remain low. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.