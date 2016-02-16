FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy XXI to delay interest payment due Tuesday
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Energy XXI to delay interest payment due Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Energy XXI Ltd said it chose not to make an interest payment due on Tuesday, to continue talks with its debtholders related to alternatives to improve its capital structure.

The company, which has a grace period of 30 days to make the payment, said it has retained PJT Partners LP and Vinson & Elkins LLP to advise its board in reviewing its debt.

Crude prices have slumped nearly 70 percent since June 2014, forcing oil and gas producers to restructure debt or seek bankruptcy protection.

Houston-based Energy XXI had $3.62 billion in long-term debt, excluding current maturities as of Dec. 31.

Net loss attributable to the company’s shareholders widened to $1.31 billion in the fourth quarter, from $278.8 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.