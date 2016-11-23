FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EIB to finance investment in Polish power utility Energa's network
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 23, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 9 months ago

EIB to finance investment in Polish power utility Energa's network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Polish state-run utility Energa said on Wednesday it plans to issue hybrid bonds worth up to 250 million euros ($263 million) to the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance investment in its power distribution network.

Energa said it expects to finalise the plans at the end of the first quarter of next year.

Many of Poland's coal-fuelled power stations as well as its power distribution infrastructure are outdated and need investment. State-run Polish power producers plan to spend billions of zlotys in the coming years to upgrade the system.

Energa said this month it planned to invest around 13 billion zlotys in its power distribution business by 2025.

EIB has helped to finance Energa's projects before. In 2009 it agreed to lend the company 1.05 billion zlotys and in 2013 it extended 1 billion zlotys in long-term loans. ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.