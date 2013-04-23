FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Energa to pay $158 mln dividend as government seeks funds
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 23, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's Energa to pay $158 mln dividend as government seeks funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Polish utility Energa will pay a dividend of 497 million zlotys ($157.5 million), it said on Tuesday, much more than it had initially proposed as the government pressures state-controlled companies to hand out cash to help fill its coffers.

Energa, in which the government holds an 84-percent stake, had wanted to pay a dividend of 199 million zlotys.

The utility was to be floated in the first half of the year, but the Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets and their privatisation, has yet to choose its advisers for the initial public offering (IPO).

Prime Minister Donald Tusk sacked Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski on Friday, which is expected to delay planned sell-offs.

$1 = 3.1551 Polish zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat; Editing by Mark Potter


