Poland's Energa could issue new shares in float after dividend

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - The Polish government may take a dividend from utility Energa ahead of a planned privatisation this year which could include the sale of new shares, a deputy minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Poland, which has relied on the sale of stake assets to hold down its borrowing costs, aims to sell part of its stake in Energa in the largest privatisation planned for this year.

With fewer companies to sell, Poland is counting on dividend income from state-controlled companies to make up for some of the shortfall to help boost its budget.

Energa, which generates and distributes electricity, will contribute its share to the dividend pot, which Poland estimates this year could reach 5.9 billion zlotys ($1.9 billion).

Its privatisation goal stands at 5 billion, or slightly more than half of the 2012 take.

Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said that while the company did not need fresh capital, the sale could still include new shares.

“Taking into consideration our idea that first we would like to cash out, to take a dividend, we are also happy to allow the company actually to change the structure of the balance sheet by issuing new shares,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a Polish Capital Market conference in London.

Poland decided to float Energa, the smallest of its four major power companies, after plans to sell it to its larger state-controlled sibling PGE for 7.5 billion zlotys was blocked by the competition authority.

The government, which expects to keep 50 percent plus one share in Energa, had aimed to hold the flotation in the first half of the year, but Tamborski said it could be pushed back.

“(First half) is still theoretically realistic, however take into consideration the complications which I would like to add with the dividend so we will see,” he said.

“We would like to do this transaction this year.”