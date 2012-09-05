Poland plans to float utility Energa in 2013 -minister

KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland plans to float its No.4 utility Energa on the Warsaw bourse next year after failing to combine it with the top player PGE, the country’s top privatisation official said on Wednesday.

Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski added that he expects to book 5 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) in dividends from listed state-owned companies in 2013 - most of its 5.9 billion overall dividend income plan next year. ($1 = 3.3423 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)