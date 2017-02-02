FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
February 2, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 7 months ago

Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.

* Energean plans to invest up to $1.5 billion to develop the two fields, which have combined reserves estimated at 2.4 trillion cubic feet, although financial details of deal with TechnipFMC were not disclosed.

* TechnipFMC will help with the project's planning and development, which calls for a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and a subsea pipeline to bring the gas to Israel, Energean said.

* The company hopes to begin production in 2020.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

