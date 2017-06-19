June 19 Energen Corp said on Monday its
board had unanimously decided to stick to its business plan,
shrugging off hedge fund Corvex Management LP call in May for a
possible sale of the oil and gas producer.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based company, which has a large
concentration of its assets in the Permian Basin, also raised
its 2017 production forecast by 5.9 percent to 70,200 barrels of
oil equivalent per day.
Corvex called for a sale of the company in May, saying the
shares were "undervalued".
The hedge fund, run by Carl Icahn protege Keith Meister,
holds a 5.5 percent stake in Energen as of May 31.
The company's board reviewed the strategic alternatives with
inputs from financial advisers JPMorgan and Tudor Pickering Holt
& Co.
