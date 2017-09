JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian oil and gas firm PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk said on Friday it will raise 446.4 billion rupiah ($33.52 million) from a private placement.

Energi Mega, part of Indonesia’s Bakrie Group, is placing out 4.46 billion shares at 100 rupiah each, it said in a stock exchange filing. That was 51.5 percent above its closing share price on Friday.