Energizer profit falls as household goods sales plummet

July 30 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc, the maker of Energizer and Eveready batteries, reported a 26 percent fall in quarterly profit as household goods sales fell nearly 11 percent due to higher competition and the loss of two key retail customers.

The company said net income fell to $64.5 million, or $1.03 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $87.2 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 1.7 percent to $1.13 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)