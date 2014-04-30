FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Battery maker Energizer to split into two
April 30, 2014

Battery maker Energizer to split into two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc said it plans to separate into two publicly traded companies, one for household products and the other for personal care.

The separation is planned as a tax-free spin-off and is expected to be completed in the second half of the 2015 fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

The company’s household products brands include Energizer and Eveready batteries. Its Personal care business has brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword shavers and Stayfree female hygiene products. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

