Energizer could top 2013 Street forecast, plans Edge razor

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc's new product plans include an Edge razor that it will launch in 2013, and its forecast suggests its annual profit may exceed analysts' expectations. In slides for its investor conference taking place on Wednesday, the battery and razor maker gave the same forecast for 2013 adjusted earnings of $6.75 to $7 per share that it gave back in November. Analysts, on average, now expect it to earn $6.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Back in November, before the company gave its forecast, analysts' average forecast was $6.38 per share. Energizer, which makes Schick and Wilkinson Sword razors, also said in the slide presentation that it plans to put the Edge shave gel brand on a razor in 2013. The Edge razor will have four-bladed cartridges with titanium-coated blades. The comments come just weeks after the St. Louis-based company laid out plans to cut more than 10 percent of its workforce, or about 1,500 jobs, as it tries to rev up its battery business. Energizer's investor conference on Wednesday is its second such event ever, and its first since November 2000.