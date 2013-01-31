FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energizer profit falls, sales helped by Superstorm Sandy
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Energizer profit falls, sales helped by Superstorm Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Thursday, as its businesses continue to come under pressure, though battery sales got a boost when Superstorm Sandy led people to stock up.

Energizer said it earned $129.8 million, or $2.07 per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $143.8 million, or $2.15 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, profit rose to $2.20 per share from $2.05 per share.

Sales declined to nearly $1.193 billion from $1.198 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.