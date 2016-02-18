FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rules BP settlement funds cannot go to build hotel
February 18, 2016 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rules BP settlement funds cannot go to build hotel

David Bailey

1 Min Read

By David Bailey

Alabama cannot use $58.5 million of BP oil spill settlement money on a coastal hotel and conference center project previously approved by federal and state trustees, a U.S. district court judge has ruled.

The conference center plan was part of a package of projects approved to receive part of $1 billion of funds BP agreed to set aside for early environmental restoration projects following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q3bq0W

