Judge rules BP settlement funds cannot go to build hotel

By David Bailey

Alabama cannot use $58.5 million of BP oil spill settlement money on a coastal hotel and conference center project previously approved by federal and state trustees, a U.S. district court judge has ruled.

The conference center plan was part of a package of projects approved to receive part of $1 billion of funds BP agreed to set aside for early environmental restoration projects following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

