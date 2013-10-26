FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria's Sonatrach makes 1.3 bln barrel oil discovery - APS
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 26, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

Algeria's Sonatrach makes 1.3 bln barrel oil discovery - APS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach has made a new oilfield discovery with estimated reserves of 1.3 billion barrels in the region of Tamguid Messaoud near Ouargla city, APS state news agency said on Saturday.

“This is one of Sonatrach’s biggest discoveries in the past 20 years as it is an accumulation of some 1.3 billion barrels,” Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as saying by APS.

The discovery was made by Sonatrach not far from Algeria’s biggest oilfield Hassi Messaoud. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Patrick Markey and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.