Algeria's Sonatrach makes 1.3 bln barrel oil discovery - APS

ALGIERS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach has made a new oilfield discovery with estimated reserves of 1.3 billion barrels in the region of Tamguid Messaoud near Ouargla city, APS state news agency said on Saturday.

“This is one of Sonatrach’s biggest discoveries in the past 20 years as it is an accumulation of some 1.3 billion barrels,” Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as saying by APS.

The discovery was made by Sonatrach not far from Algeria’s biggest oilfield Hassi Messaoud. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Patrick Markey and Robin Pomeroy)