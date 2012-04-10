FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria to decide on Italy gas pipeline by end of 2012
April 10, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 6 years ago

Algeria to decide on Italy gas pipeline by end of 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, April 11 (Reuters) - A decision will be made by the end of this year on the planned Galsi gas pipeline from Algeria to Italy following a review of its economic feasibility, Algeria’s energy minister was quoted as saying.

The 8 billion cubic metre pipeline had been scheduled for start-up in 2014, but since it was given the go-ahead, European demand for natural gas has slumped, changing the economics of the project.

The project is not cancelled but the partners need to “know the scale of demand in Italy and the size of the market,” the El Khabar newspaper quoted the minister, Youcef Yousfi, as saying in an interview. “We hope there will be a final decision on the project by the end of the year.” (Reporting by Christian Lowe)

