Glitch cuts output at Algeria's Arzew refinery

ALGIERS, April 11 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Arzew refinery will operate below full capacity for another two to three months because of problems with equipment used for gasoline production, Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as saying.

The refinery, which also produces diesel, was partially closed down for several months for maintenance and improvement work, and energy officials previously said it would re-start around the middle of February. Yousfi, quoted in the El Khabar newspaper, said work was under way to repair the faulty equipment at the refinery. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gary Hill)