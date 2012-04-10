Algeria says to revise tax on some energy projects

ALGIERS, April 11 (Reuters) - Algeria plans to change the way it levies tax on some energy projects so foreign oil companies pay tax on profits they make from the projects and not on turnover, a newspaper quoted Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi as saying.

He said the new mechanism would apply only to oil and gas projects that are not currently in production and are considered high risk.

“The tax imposed will be based on their profitability of the projects, not as before, based on turnover,” the El Khabar newspaper quoted Yousfi as saying in an interview.