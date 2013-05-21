FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alliance Pipeline says Fairmount N. Dakota gas compressor back
May 21, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 4 years

Alliance Pipeline says Fairmount N. Dakota gas compressor back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Alliance Pipeline LP on Tuesday said mechanical issues at its Fairmount natural gas compression station in North Dakota had been resolved after the unit was shut for unplanned work on Monday.

The company said in a website posting that system throughput had been raised after being reduced because of the work. The 2,311-mile Alliance Pipeline system stretches from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Williston Basin to Chicago, delivering about 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of supply.

Equity interests in Alliance Pipeline LP, a U.S. limited partnership, are indirectly owned by Enbridge Inc and Veresen Inc, according to the company’s website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
