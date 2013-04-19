FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina creates $2 bln fund to develop Vaca Muerta shale
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 4 years

Argentina creates $2 bln fund to develop Vaca Muerta shale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 19 (Reuters) - Argentina has created a fund of up to $2 billion to help develop the country’s 7.4-million acre Vaca Muerta shale field, the government announced in its official gazette on Friday.

The funding will come from central bank reserves, which the government also taps periodically to make debt payments.

The development of Vaca Muerta, which means “dead cow” in Spanish, is still in the preliminary stages.

Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF , U.S. companies Apache Corp and Exxon Mobil and Canada’s Americas Petrogas hold exploration rights on nearly 80 percent of the site, according to information compiled from the companies and analysts.

The shale field has caught the attention of investors since it may hold one of the world’s biggest unconventional energy resources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.