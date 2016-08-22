FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil to reschedule power transmission lines auction to attract bidders
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil to reschedule power transmission lines auction to attract bidders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has decided to postpone the transmission lines auction scheduled for September 2 to try to avoid a failure due to lack of bidders, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The government had expected to attract investments of up to 12.6 billion reais ($4 billion). But the Energy Ministry decided to review the terms of the auction to ensure interest from investors. State-owned power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA rescheduled the privatization auction of Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA last week also due to lack of bidders for the distribution company.

$1 = 3.1988 Brazilian reais Reporting by Luciano Costa and Leonardo Goy; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
