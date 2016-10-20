Small refiners seek D.C. Circuit stay in U.S. biofuels challenge

A coalition of small refiners has asked a U.S. appeals court to suspend approaching deadlines for them to meet obligations under a national program to boost the use of biofuels while they are challenging that policy administratively.

Without a stay, the refiners will have to retire millions of dollars in compliance credits purchased to meet their 2015 and 2016 obligations, the coalition said Monday in a motion before the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit.

