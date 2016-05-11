Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to eject Pennsylvania pipeline

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an investment firm seeking to eject a gas pipeline from Pennsylvania land it acquired.

U.S. District Judge James Munley ruled on Monday that Bluestone Pipeline Co of Pennsylvania’s 2011 lease was superior to the title held by WM Capital Partners XXXIX, because the latter had purchased the land in a 2014 sheriff’s sale rather than through legal actions involving the 2004 mortgage on the property.

