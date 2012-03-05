Bolivia says UK utility asking too much

* British-based utility Rurelec takes case to The Hague

LA PAZ, March 5 (Reuters) - Bolivia hopes to reach an accord with a UK-based utility whose operations in the country were nationalized, but the company’s $142 million claim is too high, the government said on Monday.

Rurelec Plc, which operates power generation projects in Latin America, last week said it had submitted the claim in The Hague following the nationalisation of its stake in a Bolivian business.

Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia told local media that the company had made no major investments in Bolivia and the size of its claim was “abusive and high-handed”.

Rurelec submitted a statement of claim to The Hague’s permanent court of arbitration regarding the expropriation of its controlling stake in Empresa Guaracachi in May 2010.

Leftist Bolivian President Evo Morales has adopted reforms effectively nationalizing the gas-rich country’s reserves.

Garcia told local newspaper Pagina Siete that the government hoped to arrive at a deal with Rurelec. “But it is clear,” he said, “that to talk of more than $100 million would be unjustified.”