Electricity, gas trading on Germany's EEX rose 24 pct in 2014
January 19, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Electricity, gas trading on Germany's EEX rose 24 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Electricity and gas trading on
European energy bourse EEX rose 24 percent in 2014, helped by
new products and co-operation with other operators, but carbon
trading fell due to the removal of certificates from the market,
the exchange said on Monday.
   Trading volume in the EEX flagship contract, European power
forwards, rose 24 percent in 2014 compared with the year before,
to 1,570 terawatt hours (TWh), it said, with especially strong
growth in the French market and in its new Italian business
unit. 
    Germany-based EEX's market share in the German power trading
market, Europe's biggest, increased by 5 percent to 25 percent
in 2014 from a year earlier, partly as tighter regulation drives
more over-the-counter trading volumes onto exchanges.
    Exchange-based trading of gas nearly trebled over the year
to 282 TWh in its gas market unit Pegas, EEX said. 
    EEX, continental Europe's biggest power bourse, took a
majority stake in French rival Powernext on Jan. 1, helping it
to better compete with its larger gas rival Britain's National
Balancing Point (NBP). 
    The spot gas volume traded in 2014 was 196.4 TWh and futures
85.4 TWh, still small relative to Germany's actual gas
consumption of 823 TWh in the year. 
    Carbon emissions rights trading fell by 37 percent
year-on-year, EEX said, citing "backloading" -- the politically
steered removal of permits from the market to boost prices. 
    In 2013, EEX took on the role of primary market auctions
host on behalf of EU member states.
    Below is an overview of the exchange's 2014 trading volumes.
Financial results will be reported in the spring.
                    2014        2013        Yr-Yr 
                                            change
 Power derivatives   1,570 TWh   1,264 TWh   + 24 pct
 Gas                   282 TWh     110 TWh  + 156 pct
 Carbon emissions    534 mln T   850 mln T   - 37 pct
                                            
 
 (Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
