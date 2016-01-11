Europe's EEX bourse saw big rise in power, gas futures trading in 2015

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Trading volumes of electricity and gas forwards on European energy bourse EEX surged by 62 percent and 110 percent respectively in 2015, the exchange said on Monday. Germany-based EEX cited new products and the group's expansion to integrate gas exchange Powernext and spot power bourse EPEX Spot as drivers of growth, which helped it win market share from wider over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The trading volume of its power futures totalled 2,537 terawatt hours (TWh), mostly on account of the flagship German power contract, which gained 31 percent over 2014 alone to turn over 1,747 TWh - more than three times Germany's annual power consumption. Italian and French power futures volumes each doubled, albeit from far lower levels, while EEX introduced trading of British, Spanish, Swiss and Nordic power futures, and renewable power contracts, it said. Its spot power unit EPEX Spot separately on Friday reported sharply higher prompt electricity trade in 2015, saying the boost came from trading more flexible and shorter time periods in response to more renewable energy. Gas trading on the EEX unit Pegas jumped by 82 percent over the year to 1,042 TWh, compared with actual gas consumption of around 863 TWh recorded for Germany alone. Pegas in 2015 introduced new products for the Belgian, UK and Italian gas markets alongside existing German, Dutch and French contracts. EEX carbon emissions rights trading increased by just under a third to total 677.6 million tonnes. EEX, which is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse, in 2015 also integrated some agricultural products and benefited from higher volumes in dry bulk freights, iron ore, fertilisers and bunker contracts offered by its subsidiary, Singapore-based Cleartrade Exchange (CLTX). Below is a selection of trading results, allowing for rounding errors. Financial results will be released in the spring. 2015 2014 Yr-Yr change Power derivatives 2,537 TWh 1,570 TWh + 62 pct Power total* 3,062 TWh 1,952 TWh + 57 pct Gas spot** 458 TWh 295 TWh + 55 pct Gas derivatives (Pegas) 584 TWh 278 TWh + 110 pct Gas total 1,042 TWh 572 TWh + 82 pct Carbon 678 mln T 534 mln T + 27 pct *includes EPEX Spot **includes Pegas and Danish Gaspoint Nordic (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Fenton)