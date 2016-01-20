Germany's EEX takes two-thirds stake in Czech power bourse

* PXE to continue operating as separate entity

* New spread products may be on offer

* Deal helps Czech exchange in CEE markets

By Michael Kahn

PRAGUE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s European Energy Exchange (EEX) signed a deal on Wednesday to take a controlling stake in the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), giving Europe’s leading energy bourse a foothold in central and southeastern Europe.

As part of the deal, expected to close by the end of March, PXE will continue to operate as a separate entity able to leverage the German exchange’s products and expertise to push further into the region’s power markets.

The deal gives EEX a two-thirds stake in PXE, the two exchanges said in a joint statement, though neither disclosed the value of the transaction.

“PXE will remain as a brand,” PXE chief David Kucera told Reuters. “The EEX covers everything west of Germany and the PXE is quite covered in the eastern part. The idea is that they will develop business together.”

The deal will help the Prague exchange to cement its place in central and southeastern Europe as it seeks to fend off challenges from Hungary’s HUPX and Poland’s POLPX. The PXE and POLPX are the only exchanges currently offering financially settled products in the region.

Most of the region’s power trading takes place in the over-the-counter market, but exchanges such as PXE have been pushing to make it easier for traders to access the exchange.

Wednesday’s agreement is aimed at helping to develop the region’s power market by improving cross-border trading and adding new market participants.

“We are becoming part of the strongest commodity exchange in Europe,” Kucera said. “The partnership is a clear sign that our ambition to create a strong regional platform is succeeding. Teaming up with EEX makes our position even stronger.”

In 2013 PXE launched new settlement services through Germany’s European Commodity Clearing (ECC) to cut costs for bourse members and lower margin limits. ECC is a subsidiary of Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange.

PXE currently offers power derivative products in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania. Kucera said the deal could open the door to a number of new spread products, similar to what came out of the EEX’s expansion into markets such as Italy.

“Cooperating on new products is key,” Kucera said. “We would be able to combine products such as a spread product, for example, trading the difference in German and Czech energy prices.” (Editing by David Goodman)