A federal judge has let move forward a man's lawsuit alleging BP PLC used without compensating him his design for a prototype cap to stop the flow of oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster in April 2010.

Pierre Mabile may pursue two claims under Louisiana state law, U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown ruled, denying BP's motion to dismiss his allegations for conversion and unfair trade practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d9lrLA