Judge approves $600 mln for Deepwater Horizon lawyers

A federal judge in Louisiana has approved up to $600 million in fees and expenses for plaintiffs' lawyers who negotiated the multibillion-dollar settlement of the federal multidistrict litigation arising from BP PLC's deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

The $555.2 million in attorneys' fees and nearly $45 million for costs were reasonable given the size and complexity of the litigation surrounding the disaster, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier said.

