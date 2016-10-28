FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Judge approves $600 mln for Deepwater Horizon lawyers
October 27, 2016 / 11:16 PM / 10 months ago

Judge approves $600 mln for Deepwater Horizon lawyers

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Louisiana has approved up to $600 million in fees and expenses for plaintiffs' lawyers who negotiated the multibillion-dollar settlement of the federal multidistrict litigation arising from BP PLC's deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

The $555.2 million in attorneys' fees and nearly $45 million for costs were reasonable given the size and complexity of the litigation surrounding the disaster, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e2as8z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
