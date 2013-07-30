FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drax H1 profit drops on government-imposed carbon prices
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Drax H1 profit drops on government-imposed carbon prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British coal-fired power producer Drax on Tuesday reported a 22 percent fall in first-half earnings, in line with its expectations, as the company had to start paying a government-imposed minimum price for carbon.

Drax, the operator of one of Europe’s largest coal-fired power stations, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 120 million pounds ($184 million) for the six months ended June 30, down from 154 million pounds a year ago.

