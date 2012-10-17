FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten workers affected by fumes at Centrica UK terminal -spokesman
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 17, 2012

Ten workers affected by fumes at Centrica UK terminal -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ten people working at Centrica’s gas terminal in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria were taken to hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after reporting breathing difficulties due to fumes, a company spokesman said.

Production at the Rampside facility, which has a capacity of 48 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, or around 10 percent of peak UK gas demand, was not impacted, a spokesman said.

He said there had not been a gas leak at the facility in northwest England but would not elaborate on what the fumes were.

“A full investigation will take place to identify the cause of the incident and appropriate authorities have been informed,” he said.

