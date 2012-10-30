Japan's Hitachi buys UK's Horizon nuclear newbuild project

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese energy and engineering company Hitachi h as bought Britain’s Horizon nuclear project to build four to six new nuclear power stations, the department of energy and climate change (DECC) said on Tuesday.

“Hitachi this morning confirmed that it intends to progress with Horizon Nuclear Power’s plans to build between two and three new nuclear plants at Wylfa on Anglesey and the same at Oldbury in Gloucestershire,” DECC said in a statement.

German utilities E.ON and RWE formed the Horizon Nuclear Power joint venture in 2009 to pursue the construction of new nuclear power stations in the UK.

E.ON said the sale of its 50 percent stake was in line with a revised strategy for the UK power market.