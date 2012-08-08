UK's Dungeness B21 nuclear unit returns to grid

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The UK’s 550 megawatt Dungeness B21 nuclear power station was returned to the electricity grid in the afternoon of August 7, the company said late on Tuesday.

“EDF Energy can confirm that Unit 21 at Dungeness B power station has returned to service. The Unit was resynchronised to the national grid at 17:46 hours (BST) of August 7 after a short outage. The Unit came off-line at 01.30 hours on Saturday morning after an automatic, unplanned shutdown,” a spokeswoman said.

Previously, the facility had only been returned to service last week after planned refuelling.