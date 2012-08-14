FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE to start UK Pembroke gas power plant in Sept
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 14, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

RWE to start UK Pembroke gas power plant in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s RWE npower will start commercial operations of its 2,000 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station at Pembroke in September, the utility said on Tuesday.

Npower had already announced that the 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station would become operational during the third quarter of 2012 but had not cited a specific month.

“With the full commercial operation of our new 1 billion pounds power station in Pembrokeshire next month ... RWE npower now has the largest and most efficient fleet of flexible gas-fired power stations in the country,” Volker Beckers, group CEO RWE npower said at the presentation of its second-quarter results.

RWE npower said its total UK investments had amounted to 3.42 billion pounds during the past three years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
