Judge orders environmental study of fracking plan on California public lands

A federal judge has blocked a plan to open one million acres of public land in Central California to oil and gas drilling, ruling that regulators should have considered in more detail the potential environmental impact of hydraulic fracturing.

Siding with two environmental groups, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald said on Tuesday the U.S. Bureau of Land Management must take a "hard look" in a supplemental environmental impact statement at the possible effect of fracking.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cchaav