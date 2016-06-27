FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit delays briefing of challenge to EPA power plant rules
June 27, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit delays briefing of challenge to EPA power plant rules

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday delayed briefing for petitions challenging the Carbon Pollution Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency’s new rules covering the construction of new coal- and natural-gas fired power plants.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the EPA and the 15 states and other entities challenging the standards must file motions for the briefing schedule by Aug. 4.

