FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.C. Circuit to hear Clean Power Plan challenge en banc in September
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
May 18, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit to hear Clean Power Plan challenge en banc in September

David Bailey

1 Min Read

In a rare move, a federal appeals court will hear en banc from the outset challenges to the Obama administration’s proposed regulations to cut air pollution mainly from coal-fueled power plants.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said on Monday the challenges to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Power Plan filed by two dozen states as well as companies and business groups would be heard by all 11 of the Circuit’s judges instead of a three-judge panel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22g0T6i

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.