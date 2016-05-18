D.C. Circuit to hear Clean Power Plan challenge en banc in September

In a rare move, a federal appeals court will hear en banc from the outset challenges to the Obama administration’s proposed regulations to cut air pollution mainly from coal-fueled power plants.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said on Monday the challenges to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Power Plan filed by two dozen states as well as companies and business groups would be heard by all 11 of the Circuit’s judges instead of a three-judge panel.

