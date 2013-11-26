FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME alters some natgas, oil settlement prices due to glitch
November 26, 2013

CME alters some natgas, oil settlement prices due to glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - CME Group on Tuesday said it had changed the contract expiration price of 10 New York Mercantile Exchange energy products and related instruments settled between May and October due to a technical glitch.

“We observed that because of a technical issue, some of the previously reported settlement prices were calculated incorrectly. We have thoroughly updated and tested our settlement programs to validate pricing,” a CME spokesman said in an email.

The spokesman said the notice was posted on the company’s website, where a link showed the settlement prices for some Henry Hub natural gas futures, N.Y. Harbor ULSD futures, RBOB gasoline futures and Light Sweet crude oil futures for the months May, June, September and October had been adjusted.

For more information see the link here:

In early November, CME revised the Oct. 29 settlement price for the November natural gas futures contract expiration.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
