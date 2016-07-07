FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit upholds coal mine electronic equipment restrictions
July 7, 2016

D.C. Circuit upholds coal mine electronic equipment restrictions

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has dismissed challenges brought by six coal mining companies over government safety rules restricting the use of electronic surveying equipment in their mines.

The companies argued that three requirements the U.S. Labor Department's Mine Safety and Health Administration placed on the use of the devices were unnecessary to ensure safe mine operations and should be overturned as arbitrary and capricious.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29BpAts

