TABLE-Colombia oil output above 1 mln barrels for fourth month
February 11, 2015

TABLE-Colombia oil output above 1 mln barrels for fourth month

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average
1,034,500 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in January, a 2.7
percent increase over December and up 2 percent from the same
month a year earlier, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on
Wednesday.
    January's increase, marking the fourth straight month with
output above 1 million barrels, was due mainly to increased
volumes at large fields controlled by state-run oil company
Ecopetrol. Ecopetrol and its operating partners
accounted for 841,000 barrels per day of the total.
    Average national output in 2014 was 988,100 bpd.
    Natural gas production in January increased 1.6 percent over
December to an average 1.059 billion cubic feet per day, the
ministry said. But that was 8 percent less than the 1.152
billion produced in January last year.
    The main players in Colombia's oil sector, which has grown 
rapidly in recent years, have trimmed investment budgets with
oil prices more than halving since June. Toronto-listed Pacific
Rubiales is the Andean nation's largest private sector
producer.
    The sector has been hurt by regulatory issues including long
waits to obtain environmental licenses to drill and pump crude,
attacks by Marxist rebels, and increasing community resistance
to extractive industries.

The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output:

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
                           2015               2014
       JAN                1,035              1,014
 
                           2014               2013
       DEC                1,007              1,008
       NOV                1,002              1,014
       OCT                1,002                986
       SEPT                 993              1,000
       AUG                  999              1,033
       JULY                 968              1,023
       JUNE               1,008                978
       MAY                  950              1,019
       APRIL                935              1,011
       MARCH                977              1,013
       FEB                1,002                997
       JAN                1,014              1,015
 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
