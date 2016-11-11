4th Circuit upholds fines against coal company in miner death

A U.S. appeals court has upheld fines imposed on a coal mine operator by the Mine Safety and Health Review Commission following a miner's death in 2012.

In a decision on Thursday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel denied Consol Buchanan Mining Co LLC's petition appealing the commission's assessment of $140,000 in civil penalties for Consol's "unwarrantable failure" to meet safety codes at its Buchanan, Virginia mine.

